Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
zoo
This cheetah cub’s new surrogate sibling is a rescue dog – and they get on like the best of friends
Zoos using clever strategies to keep animals cool during heat wave
SoCal teen admits stealing endangered lemur from zoo
Zoo says baby penguin died from injuries caused by adult penguins
San Diego Zoo’s 15-year-old lion, M’bari, dies
More zoo Headlines
Zoo flamingo put down after child throws rock at it
Gorillas perfect their selfie style in photo with park ranger
Zookeeper suffers ‘lacerations and punctures’ in tiger attack at zoo
Zoo extends panda farewell celebration 2 more days
Zoo shares photo of precious 1-month-old clouded leopards
Meet Borealis! An Ohio zoo’s newest polar bear cub
Zoo says woman stood too close to enclosure before attack, jaguar will not be put down
Giraffe dies in tragic accident at zoo
Orphaned mountain lion cubs find home at zoo
Lion kills park intern after escaping enclosure in N.C.