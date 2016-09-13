Skip to content
Zika Virus
Louisiana police department offers to test residents’ meth for the Zika virus
Researches at UCSD discover Zika virus targets, hinders immune cells
Residents urged to be vigilant against Zika virus
First local baby born with Zika-related birth defect
County to spray Nestor neighborhood to prevent Zika virus
County proactively sprays for mosquitos to fight Zika in Spring Valley
County sprays Escondido mosquitos to prevent Zika
Escondido neighborhood to get sprayed for Zika virus
County spraying mosquitos in Chula Vista to combat Zika virus
County to spray Chula Vista neighborhood after traveler contracts Zika
County to spray Lemon Grove neighborhood after traveler contracts Zika
5th neighborhood sprayed in fight against Zika
County to spray for mosquitoes in Skyline in travel-related Zika case
County drops mosquito larvicide in Mission Trails to combat West Nile
Parents pull kids out of school as county sprays for Zika mosquitoes