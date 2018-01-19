Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
YouTube
YouTube shares its 10 most-watched music videos of the decade
FTC: YouTube illegally tracked, targeted ads to kids
YouTube star Emily Hartridge dies in electric scooter crash
YouTube is committed to ‘protecting children,’ executives say at annual conference
Firefighters use YouTube duck calls to rescue ducklings from storm drain
More YouTube Headlines
‘Baby Shark’ is being turned into an animated series
Mom on popular family YouTube channel accused of pepper-spraying, starving her children
Mission Beach man fed up with unsafe scooter-riding catches crashes on camera
YouTube down: Major outage prompts outcry on social media
Death of YouTube star in wrong-way crash ruled an accident: autopsy
YouTube shooter’s family: ‘absolute shock’ and ‘utmost regret’
Investigators search the San Diego home of YouTube shooter
YouTube shooter may have had a grudge against the video-sharing site
Tide Pod Challenge: YouTube is removing ‘dangerous’ videos
The Tide Pod Challenge: It’s better that we know