Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
World War II
Hero’s welcome for dozens of veterans returning from Washington D.C.
German president asks for forgiveness 80 years after start of World War II
WWII veteran’s grave marker mysteriously found near railroad tracks
Local WWII veteran meets Gov. Newsom during quest to visit all 50 states
One of WWII’s original Tuskegee Airmen dies at 99
More World War II Headlines
75 years later: Local vet remembers serving as D-Day paratrooper
Local WWII vet parachutes in France 75 years after D-Day
Battle of Midway survivors honored at 77th anniversary ceremony
Man eager to return WWII regalia to deceased veteran’s family
Joyful reunion for WWII veteran who saved another veteran’s life
Navajo Code Talker who fought in WWII dies at 97
Indiana man killed in WWII laid to rest 76 years later
WWII vet celebrates 100th birthday, makes plans for Honor Flight
100-year-old WWII vet gets day named after him in San Diego
America’s oldest World War II veteran and the oldest man in the US dies at 112