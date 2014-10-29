Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
World Series
Washington Nationals beat St. Louis Cardinals, finally make it to World Series
Dodgers advance to World Series to face the Red Sox
Dodgers outfielder’s home burglarized same night team loses World Series
Taco Bell is giving out free tacos today
Dodgers even up World Series at 2-2
More World Series Headlines
Astros win World Series Game 3 to seize series lead
Astros tie up World Series with 7-6 win over Dodgers in Game 2
Here’s what you’ll pay for a World Series ticket this year
Triple-digit heat expected in LA ahead of World Series first pitch
Cubs stay alive with Game 5 win, Indians lead World Series 3-2
Man misses flight so Kenny Lofton can get to Cleveland to throw World Series first pitch
1993 high school yearbook photo predicts Cubs will win 2016 World Series
Tom Hanks yells ‘Go Tribe’ on ‘SNL’
Royals rally again to win World Series
San Francisco Giants win World Series