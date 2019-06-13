Skip to content
World Cup
US Soccer enlists lobbying firms to fight pay disparity claims
US scores Rose Bowl win in first game since World Cup victory
Senators introduce bill requiring equal pay for men, women’s teams
New statue honors 1999 U.S. women’s soccer team 20 years after World Cup victory
Megan Rapinoe: ‘We’re crazy, that’s what makes us special’
More World Cup Headlines
Catch the day’s top headlines with the FOX 5 Weekend Update
US Women’s National Team wins 4th World Cup
Netherlands will face US in Women’s World Cup final after beating Sweden
USA beats England in World Cup semifinal game
US beats France to reach Women’s World Cup semifinals
Women’s World Cup: US to take on England on FOX 5
US dominates in 3-0 Women’s World Cup win over Chile
Women’s World Cup: US takes on Chile on FOX 5
Women’s World Cup: US takes on Sweden on FOX 5
Here’s your FOX 5 viewing guide for FIFA Women’s World Cup