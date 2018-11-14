Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Woolsey Fire
Mandatory evacuation orders issued for parts of Woolsey Fire burn area
Woman makes most of Christmas after losing childhood home in Woolsey Fire
Daring mountain lion found dead after the Woolsey Fire
‘We just can’t catch a break’: Flooding hits areas burned by California wildfires
Couple says Airbnb host tossed their belongings during Woolsey Fire evacuation
More Woolsey Fire Headlines
Burn scar from Woolsey Fire is visible from space
Video shows fire department helicopter rescue people, dogs from mountain during wildfire
WATCH: Surveillance camera captures firefighters saving home from Woolsey Fire
Camp Fire death toll rises to 76 after searchers find 5 more people
Trump visits SoCal on tour of wildfire devastation
Woman loses home to fire a year after her mother dies in another California blaze
San Diego cafe collects burlap bags for wildfire relief efforts
President Trump to visit California fire victims
Extreme fire danger forces more power outages, school closures
Third body found in Woolsey Fire area