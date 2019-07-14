Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Wildfire
Stricter building codes approved to boost wildfire protection
Sydney Opera House illuminates sails in moving tribute to firefighters
Millions of animals are dying from the Australian bushfires
Calif. firefighters head to Australia to help battle deadly bushfires
Saddleridge Fire still active with 8,800 acres burned
More Wildfire Headlines
Crews knock down fire started by fallen power line
Fire department adds crews amid Santa Ana threats
County creates disaster plans to help residents prepare for wildfires
Park ranger dies while on patrol during Saddleridge Fire
Schools reopen as firefighters make progress on Saddleridge Fire
State gets federal aid to fight Saddleridge Fire
1 dead, 2 missing after Sandalwood Fire burns homes in Calimesa
Wildfire preparations a ‘new normal’ at CSU San Marcos
Thousands lose power near LA amid wildfire fears
Wildfire under control in rural East County