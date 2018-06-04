Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
White House
Man arrested outside White House after threatening to assassinate Trump
White House withdraws ambassador nomination of San Diego businessman
White House tells ICE to conduct dozens more workplace enforcement operations, source says
White House asks for $4.5 billion in emergency funds for border
Trump serves fast food again at White House sports event
More White House Headlines
Trump plans to make Democrats an offer to end shutdown in Saturday speech, official says
Trump personally paying for Clemson’s fast-food White House meals
Taxpayers will pay for wall, White House aide acknowledges
Man climbs National Christmas Tree
Ryan Zinke to step down as interior secretary amid ethics investigation
Trump names Mick Mulvaney acting chief of staff
Trump privately brags to Democrats that Mexico will still pay for border wall
Ayers not taking job as White House chief of staff
White House again changes phone policy amid heightened paranoia
Trump cancels Philadelphia Eagles visit to the White House