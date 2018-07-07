Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
West Fire
Man caught looting homes after Alpine fire gets prison
Man gets prison time for raiding homes during Alpine fire
Local grocery chain aims to end hunger, one craft brew at a time
Coyote sightings spike after fires
West Fire fully contained
More West Fire Headlines
Alpine wedding venue destroyed in West Fire
Man details daring rescue to save horses from West Fire
Residents sift through ashes of West Fire
Aid center for Alpine fire victims opens at library
Alpine residents return home after devastating West Fire
‘I’m going back’: Fire captain injured defending Alpine shares his story
Where victims of the West Fire can go for help
Retired firefighter hangs back to save home, pets in Alpine
‘Everything is gone’: Families return to Alpine after devastating wildfire
Crews make ‘excellent progress’ in fight against West Fire