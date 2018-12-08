Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Water main break
Main break leaves East County homes, Walmart without water
Streets flooded by water main break in North Park
Water main break floods roads in the Midway District
Water main break shuts down major intersection
Residents fed up with flooding in North Park neighborhood
More Water main break Headlines
North County main break causes sinkhole; 400 without water
Main break leaves some Pacific Beach residents without water
Crews work late into night to repair sinkhole near Hotel Circle
Broken water main floods La Jolla intersection
Main break leaves more than 200 El Cajon homes without water
Dozens of La Mesa homes without water after main break
Water main break blocks traffic in OB
Water main break causes flooding in Normal Heights
Water main break floods street near Sharp Memorial Hospital
Water main break closes South Bay road