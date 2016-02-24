Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Vote
VOTE: Do you wash your legs?
Young candidates host event at PB bar to encourage millennials to vote
San Diego on track for big voter turnout
Voter registration reportedly spikes after Taylor Swift post
No on Prop 6 campaign urges residents to vote against gas tax repeal
More Vote Headlines
Puerto Rico votes Sunday in favor of US statehood
Council OKs publishing text for long ballot measures online
Poll workers still needed for election day
Top 2 SDUSD vote-getters head for November run-off
VOTE! Record turnout expected for California primary
Assembly candidate proposes letting non-citizens vote
Voters turn out in force for special election on Carlsbad lagoon development