Vista
Man hospitalized after allegedly resisting arrest
Doctor gets 3 years probation for sexually assaulting patients
Video
2 stabbed during bar fight
Video
Sedan slams into parked semi-truck in deadly crash
Flames engulf car on Vista freeway
Kindergartner sells hot cocoa, cookies to clear classmates’ lunch debt
Father stabs son at family gathering on Thanksgiving
Vista school board proposes layoffs, program cuts balance budget
Parents, students pack forum to learn about dangers of vaping
Man arrested after attempted kidnapping of 17-year-old in Vista
Authorities searching for missing Vista man
Man accused of killing 7-year-old daughter is no-show at hearing
Young woman badly hurt in North County freeway crash
Explore San Diego: Alta Vista Botanical Garden
Deputies used ‘unreasonable and unnecessary’ force in Vista arrest, prosecutor says