Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Virginia
Mother: It was ‘mesmerizing’ to watch 4-year-old spot model in wheelchair
Dramatic video shows police officer saving choking baby in restaurant
Video shows figures leaving vintage TVs on front porches
Teen graduates from high school after being in a coma for 5 months
Teacher gives shoes off his feet so student can walk across graduation stage
More Virginia Headlines
12 dead after employee opens fire in Virginia government building
Man tells police he was making essential oils, not meth in home
Meet Bud, the Navy’s only golden retriever working dog
Urine sample odor causes evacuation of VA building
Men make two failed attempts to steal drugs in California; entered wrong home twice
Catering employee accused of stealing $5,000 saxophone from Virginia museum
Bride-to-be cancels engagement shoot, opts for ‘first dance’ photos with dying father
‘Mama, hold on!’: Workers comfort bedridden woman in burning home
Leukemia survivor becomes U.S. Marine, achieves childhood dream
Mother says suspect arrested for killing her son mourned with her at her home