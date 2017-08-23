Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Viral Videos
Watch: Cleveland Indians’ outfielder spoils prank with amazing catch
Woman catches foul ball in her beer — then chugs it!
Naked man riding ATV leads police on wild chase
Trooper: ‘It’s called an acceleration lane, people!”
High school freshman’s incredible 80-foot buzzer-beater caught on camera
More Viral Videos Headlines
Grandma fights off attackers at gas station
Video shows student slamming chair on classmate at Virginia school
Furry monster mask-wearing teen armed with knife arrested outside school
Family looking for answers after dog is shot with arrow
Chainsaw-wielding nun clears debris from Irma in Florida
NFL player Michael Bennett says he was targeted by police for ‘simply being a black man’
USC’s blind long-snapper makes perfect snap in game debut
School resource officer ‘Wiggle Dances’ his way into students’ hearts
Video shows shark swimming near man trying to flee police
Video shows man bashing windows of tow truck that’s pulling his repossessed car