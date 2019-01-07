Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
veteran
Wounded Warrior homes support troops in transition
Photo captures server’s touching act for 91-year-old veteran
WWII veteran’s grave marker mysteriously found near railroad tracks
Local WWII veteran meets Gov. Newsom during quest to visit all 50 states
Local WWII vet parachutes in France 75 years after D-Day
More veteran Headlines
Man wanted for beating, robbing 92-year-old WWII veteran
Job offers pour in for Navy SEAL turned down by New York City Fire Department
Army veteran says he’s being denied driver’s license because of his name
Vietnam veteran battling brain cancer wants to become U.S. citizen
San Diego sailor reunites with cat he bonded with during deployment
WATCH: Coach returns from deployment early, surprises students
100-year-old WWII vet gets day named after him in San Diego
Lawmaker proposes income tax exemption for retired military
Veteran ends up in ICE custody despite being US citizen
Veteran’s puppy stolen after he stopped to help woman, baby: police