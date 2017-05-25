Skip to content
Valencia Park
Police seek man suspected in fatal hit-and-run
10 evacuated after 2 mobile homes catch fire
Hit-and-run driver crashes into fire hydrant
Man injured in gunpowder explosion
Man dies following fistfight
Man stabs neighbor working on his car
Argument over smoking near a propane tank leads to stabbing
Woman wanted in string of crimes arrested after slow-speed chase
Man killed in Valencia Park was accidentally shot by family friend
Homeowner beaten by masked gunmen looking for stepson
Man injured during random attack outside apartment complex
Woman fires gun inside home, arrested after SWAT standoff
Families renew call for help in finding gunmen in double murder