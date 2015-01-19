Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
vaccination
State Senate passes bill cracking down on medical exemptions for vaccinations
Unvaccinated boy spends 47 days in ICU with tetanus – and his parents still refuse to get him vaccinated
Measles, mumps and rubella vaccine does not cause autism, new study finds
14-year-old girl dies of flu in San Diego
Teen defies anti-vaccine parents, gets shots
More vaccination Headlines
Rates of unvaccinated and exempted children on the rise, says CDC
More parents vaccinate kids in San Diego than state, national average
Hepatitis A outbreak prompts new vaccination recommendations for food workers
Gov. Brown ends school vaccine personal, religious exemptions
Tough vaccination bill passes State Senate
California Assembly approves stricter vaccine mandate
Rally against proposed mandatory vaccines flops
State Senate passes controversial vaccination bill
Bill removing vaccine exemptions approved by Calif. Senate panel
3 more San Diegans may have caught measles at Disneyland