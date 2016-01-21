Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
University of California
UC Santa Cruz fires 54 striking graduate students
UC union workers strike over alleged unfair labor practices
UC President Janet Napolitano stepping down
Former USD basketball coach named in college admissions scandal
Nurses reach tentative deal with UC system
More University of California Headlines
UC regents approves tuition cut
Thousands of UC employees begin three-day strike
UCSD to study how medicinal cannabis affects severe autism patients
UCSD receives record number of applications for Fall 2018
Wind pushed car that killed 19-year-old UCSD student
UCSD workers take part in 1-day strike over wages
UC proposes first tuition increase since 2011
Student critically burned in UCSD dorm fire
UC offers admission to 15% more Calif. students after audit
Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to speak at UCSD graduation