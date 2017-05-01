Skip to content
University City Pool Mass Shooting
DA releases body cam video from poolside shooting
Shooting survivors question medical response time, police investigation
Vigils planned for mother of 3 killed in poolside shooting
Vigil planned for victims of University City pool party shooting
Civil rights leaders question dismissal of hate motive in poolside shooting
More University City Pool Mass Shooting Headlines
Mother of 3 killed in pool party rampage
Victims of pool party shooting rampage remain hospitalized
Gunman at University City pool party was 49-year-old bankrupt mechanic
Deadly University City pool shooting: ‘We pray for the victims’
Witness says gunman sat at pool with beer in hand after mass shooting
7 injured, woman killed in mass shooting at University City pool; gunman killed by police