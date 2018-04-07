Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
undocumented immigrants
New York passes bill to allow driver’s licenses for undocumented immigrants
State lawmakers pass budget that expands health coverage to some undocumented immigrants
Undocumented former Trump workers ask Congress for protection
Undocumented immigrant cited by Trump charged with 4 murders
Groups sue on behalf of more than 10,000 detained undocumented children
More undocumented immigrants Headlines
Father of Guatemalan girl who died in custody has ‘no complaints’ about treatment
40 undocumented immigrants found hiding in South Bay apartments
‘Shame!’: Protesters rally outside Otay Mesa detention facility
Everything we know about Trump’s family separations order
Local clergy to visit immigrant children’s shelters
Pelosi to visit border, tour migrant children shelters in San Diego
Touring the East County’s shelter for immigrant children
Undocumented man faces deportation after delivering pizza to Army base
US lost track of 1,500 immigrant children, but says it’s not ‘legally responsible’
Trailer suspected of smuggling immigrants flips on I-8