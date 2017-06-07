Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
U.S. Senate
Senate passes massive budget deal, lifts debt ceiling
Senate approves resolution condemning Poway synagogue shooting
2 former state senators found dead within days in Arkansas and Oklahoma
NASA astronaut Mark Kelly announces run for McCain Senate seat
Government set to shut down for 3rd time in a year
More U.S. Senate Headlines
Feinstein holds off progressive challenger to secure Senate seat
Senate votes to move Kavanaugh’s nomination to final vote
Kavanaugh nomination advances amid Flake’s call for FBI probe, Senate vote delay
Kavanaugh, Ford testify in Senate Judiciary Committee hearing
Senators’ Gmail accounts targeted by foreign hackers
Mitt Romney announces US Senate run
Joe Arpaio, controversial sheriff pardoned by Trump, enters Arizona Senate race
UCSD students protest Senate’s tax plan
Senate health care bill slashes taxes on wealthy, includes Medicaid cuts
Senators try to quiet Kamala Harris, but she doesn’t back down