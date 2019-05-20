Skip to content
U.S. Navy
Navy sailors reprimanded for ‘Make Aircrew Great Again’ patches
Navy, SANDAG agree to early plan for transit hub near Old Town
San Diegans spot Marine unit returning home for holiday
Trump says he won’t allow Navy to punish SEAL who posed with dead body
3 Navy service members accused of insurance fraud
2 Navy destroyers enter dry-dock in San Diego
USS Scranton announces command change
US Navy celebrates USS Bonhomme Richard’s 21st birthday
Allegations of sexual assault, cocaine use among SEAL teams prompt ‘culture’ review
San Diego-based SEAL team ordered home from ISIS fight due to alleged misbehavior
US sailor who went overboard in Persian Gulf ID’d
Navy admiral steps down over inappropriate professional relationship
Navy acknowledges request regarding USS John S. McCain made for Trump visit
Trial delayed for Navy SEAL accused of war crimes
Meet Bud, the Navy’s only golden retriever working dog