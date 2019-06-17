Skip to content
U.S.-Mexico border
Conditions at crowded Ariz. border facilities violate Constitution, judge rules
White House extends national emergency on US-Mexico border
Longest smuggling tunnel found at San Diego border
Video
Border Patrol allows replanting after 'unintentional destruction' of Friendship Park
Illegal crossings plunge as US extends policy across border
More U.S.-Mexico border Headlines
20 migrants rescued from storm drain near border
Tunnel found in Mexico near Otay Mesa border
US-Mexico border arrests drop 24% from June to July, CBP data shows
Calif. professors install seesaws at border wall so kids in US and Mexico could play together
Troops on southern border carrying out ‘welfare checks’ to help overwhelmed border agents
Administration forecasts 25% decrease in migrant apprehensions at US-Mexico border in June
House passes border aid bill despite White House veto threat
Mexico sends nearly 15,000 troops to the U.S. border
Faulconer meets with Trump at White House to discuss border, homelessness issues
White House considers temporary courts along the southern border