Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
U.S. Marine Corps
This woman is the first female Marine to pilot the F-35B combat jet
Duncan Hunter ordered to remove Marine Corps insignia from mailers
Marine Corps Recruit Depot welcomes newest mascot
Camp Pendleton Marine arrested, charged in 3 rape cases
Navajo Code Talker who fought in WWII dies at 97
More U.S. Marine Corps Headlines
Officials identify Marine killed in rollover on Camp Pendleton
Marine killed in training accident on Camp Pendleton
Indiana man killed in WWII laid to rest 76 years later
Camp Pendleton Marine who died after training accident identified
Camp Pendleton Marine dies after base training accident
Top US Marine warns border deployment and hurricane relief efforts pose ‘unacceptable risk’
Avalanche debris found during search for missing Camp Pendleton Marine
Marine sentenced for setting fire to Gaslamp restaurant
Leukemia survivor becomes U.S. Marine, achieves childhood dream
Marine admits setting fire in Gaslamp restaurant