U.S. Border Patrol
Greyhound to stop allowing immigration checks on buses
ACLU requests review of treatment of pregnant women at Border Patrol facilities
Border Patrol stops 58K illegal border crossings in 1 year in San Diego
Border Patrol agents detain 13 people found in boat off Coronado
MS-13 gang member arrested after entering US illegally
More U.S. Border Patrol Headlines
Soap, toothbrushes can be required for detained children, appeals court says
Busy border weekend sees drug bust, car chase, sex offender arrest
Retired Border Patrol agent arrested on federal embezzlement charges
Nearly $160K in narcotics found inside fake car battery
US-Mexico border arrests drop 24% from June to July, CBP data shows
Border Patrol agents find nearly $240K in meth stowed in car
Man driving with meth stashed in gas tank had child in car: CBP
Smuggling boat intercepted in Carlsbad
Border agents arrest 15 on smuggling boat off San Diego coast
Camp Pendleton Marines arrested for smuggling unauthorized immigrants