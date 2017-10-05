Skip to content
U.S. Army
Man gets first haircut in 15 years so he can join the Army
Man finds out his mother’s body was sold to military for ‘blast testing’
Military dad surprises 6-year-old at school after nine months apart
Army reservist arrested at border, suspected of human smuggling
Soldier from National City dies in Afghanistan
Thieves steal Army vet’s car containing ashes of her father, grandmother
US Army, citing security concerns with recruiting program, discharging immigrants
Soldier surprises son at high school graduation
San Diego on shortlist for technically advanced Army command center
2 killed in Army helicopter crash in Kentucky
Army to begin two month search for unexploded ordnance off Makua Beach
Gunman at veterans’ home ‘wanted to get back at them’ but ‘not kill’
3 Green Berets killed in ambush in Niger