Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Turpin Abuse Investigation
Turpin kids had police dog when facing parents in court. He’s comforted them for months
Turpin Case: Parents get 25-to-life for severe abuse, neglect of 12 children
Turpin Case: Parents accused of torturing, starving 12 kids plead guilty
Turpin parents to stand trial in case of tortured children
‘We live in filth’: Prosecutors play 911 call from Turpin daughter’s escape
More Turpin Abuse Investigation Headlines
Allegedly abused Turpin children now ‘happy’ in foster homes
Yo-Yo Ma played a private hospital show for the adult Turpin children
Turpin parents facing more charges in case of abused children
Schoolmates noticed Turpins’ strange behavior, but no one suspected the kids were tortured
Woman who bought Turpins’ Texas home found feces everywhere
Judge bars allegedly abusive parents from contacting children
Former classmate expresses ‘guilt and shame’ over bullying oldest Turpin child endured
Woman, children held captive 20 years ago in same California town as Turpin kids
Officials: Captive children were starved, dogs were well-fed
Riverside parents charged with torture, child abuse