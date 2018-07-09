Skip to content
Tuberculosis
Officials warn of 2 possible tuberculosis exposures on college campuses
Video
CDC warns hunters after man likely contracted tuberculosis from deer
Students, teachers to be tested for TB after case reported at Morse High
Tuberculosis case reported at Morse High School
3 cases of tuberculosis reported in San Diego
New treatment approved for drug-resistant tuberculosis
TB diagnosed in San Diego airport employee
TB reported at South Bay school
Possible TB exposures reported at Palomar College, Carlsbad men’s shelter
Possible TB exposure announced at Sons and Daughters of Guam Club
Tuberculosis cases reported on 2 college campuses
Bingo hall patrons warned of potential tuberculosis exposure
Officials report 2 new, unrelated tuberculosis cases
Officials notifying individuals possibly exposed to TB outbreak
Tuberculosis case reported at USD