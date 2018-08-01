Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
TSA
TSA stopped a traveler after finding a toilet-paper ‘gun’ in his bag
TSA reverses ban on Star Wars-themed Coke bottles
Star Wars-themed Coke bottles banned by TSA
US man tried to board flight in Japan with loaded handgun in luggage
Epilepsy drug containing cannabis now allowed on flights
More TSA Headlines
Hundreds of TSA agents headed to border
TSA workers seize replica grenade launcher found in man’s luggage
Flights delayed at major US airports because of staffing, FAA says
TSA screeners to get partial paychecks
Passenger passes TSA screening, boards flight with gun
Pilots association urges Trump to work to end shutdown
Hundreds of TSA screeners call out sick at major airports amid shutdown
Sorry, German shepherds: TSA wants floppy ears on its dogs
Los Angeles will be the first US city to install body scanners in the subway
TSA reportedly considers ending screening at smaller airports