President Donald Trump's Visit To San Diego
Trump raises $15M during California fundraising visit
Support, protest and ‘Baby Trump’ greet president’s visit
Trump attends San Diego fundraiser, visits border wall
Rep. Hunter reveals what he said to Trump during border wall tour
Protesters march in support of DACA after Trump’s visit
More President Donald Trump's Visit To San Diego Headlines
Trump floats idea of ‘Space Force’ in Miramar speech
Transcript: Trump addresses crowd after viewing border wall prototypes
Trump pushes for border wall, promises military pay raise during whirlwind visit
Trump wants a ‘see-through’ border wall
Trump supporters, foes gather at border for presidential visit
Live Blog: President Trump visits San Diego to see border wall prototypes
Trump to replace Tillerson with Pompeo as secretary of state
Sheriff warns against trespassing near border wall prototypes
Secretary of Homeland Security visits Coast Guard Headquarters
Brown tells Trump California is focused ‘on bridges, not walls’