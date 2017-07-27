Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
trolley
Police searching for trolley station stabbing suspect
SANDAG issues $335M for Mid-Coast Trolley completion
Airlines agree to help pay for transportation to airport, including possible trolley link
Man killed by trolley in South Bay
Street sweeper crashes into trolley
More trolley Headlines
Arkansas triple-murder suspect busted over trolley fare in San Diego
Trolleys to run extended hours on New Year’s Eve
Woman hit by trolley in Encanto dies
MTS offers increased trolley service for Jay-Z and Beyonce concert
Friends and family remember teen killed by trolley
Pedestrian killed by trolley in El Cajon
Teen hit by trolley near Petco Park
Suspect drives on trolley tracks, evades police in morning chase
Labor Day celebrations, closures & transit changes
Man holds gun to woman’s head at downtown trolley station, cops say