Transportation
Active transportation projects get $16M boost after regional competition win
MTS could change fares for 1st time in a decade
Rail service closures to impact San Diego coast until Monday
County receives $312M in gas tax funds for transportation
SANDAG seeks public input for future transportation planning
More Transportation Headlines
11 modern bus stops coming to downtown
MTS opens El Cajon bus facility
Airport taxis make the switch to hybrid
Uber, Lyft get OK to pick up Lindbergh Field passengers
City proposes on-demand shuttle service for downtown
Uber to develop self-driving car technology
Supes OK incentives to upgrade airport taxis to hybrid models
San Diego taxi industry may see big changes