Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Transgender
Council approves resolution opposing federal transgender military ban
Nickelodeon actor Michael D. Cohen reveals he transitioned
Transgender woman attacked in April found dead
Pentagon transgender ban goes into effect
House passes resolution opposing Trump’s transgender military ban
More Transgender Headlines
Transgender Army sergeant says ban won’t stop Americans from serving their country
Transgender immigrant who died in ICE custody was beaten and deprived of medical attention, family says
Trump administration asks Supreme Court to take up military transgender ban
Teacher says he was forced to resign after refusing to call transgender student by preferred name
Transgender woman in migrant caravan dies in ICE custody
East County gym sued over transgender locker access
White House announces policy to ban most transgender people from serving in military
Second federal judge blocks Trump’s transgender military ban
Judge blocks enforcement of Trump’s transgender military ban
Sessions says civil rights law doesn’t protect transgender workers