Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Traffic Crash
Man killed after being struck twice in apparent hit-and-run
Motorcyclist hospitalized after slamming into back of SUV
Man flips pickup truck in fatal crash on rural road
‘Miracles do happen’: Utah trooper grateful to be alive after driver sends him flying into air
Tesla stock slides amid investigation into deadly crash
More Traffic Crash Headlines
Driver rents a $265,000 McLaren, wrecks it within 4 hours
Car flips over on Route 94, trapping two women inside
Truck spills 60,000 pounds of Busch beer onto interstate
Firefighters pull man from car after he crashes into tree
DUI arrest after SUV flips on freeway
VW bug slams into traffic light downtown
However brief, rainstorm wreaks traffic havoc
Broken hydrant sends towering geyser into the sky
Police seeking driver in fatal hit-and-run
‘I’m lucky that I’m alive’: Tree saves man from runaway SUV