Tony Gwynn
Squatter reportedly living in Tony Gwynn’s foreclosed home in Poway
Tony Gwynn’s family settles smokeless tobacco lawsuit
Pranksters move Tony Gwynn statue to high school, mayor says in April Fools’ post
Hall of Champions to auction off over 200 pieces
Former Padres player shares new artwork highlighting Bill Walton
More Tony Gwynn Headlines
Tony Gwynn statue unveiled in Poway
Tony Gwynn statue to leave Texas for Poway Friday
Tony Gwynn was warned about chewing tobacco risks, company says
Tony Gwynn’s family sues tobacco industry over death
Poway to move forward with Tony Gwynn statue
Casino to open Tony Gwynn-themed bar
Stretch of I-15 dedicated to Tony Gwynn
Poway considers new design for Tony Gwynn memorial
Tony Gwynn memorabilia to be auctioned
Gwynn’s death prompts proposal to ban smokeless tobacco at MLB games