Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Tijuana
Murder toll in Tijuana surpasses 300 in 2020
4 murdered in Tijuana within 48 hours; 1 victim found in water tank
Cell phone company in Tijuana disrupts Verizon service across border
Video
Vendors at San Ysidro border crossing shut down over traffic safety concerns
Women in Mexico pledge to become invisible for a day to protest violence
More Tijuana Headlines
Mexican government pledges more national guard units in Tijuana to keep peace
Notorious drug trafficker and cartel assassin arrested in Tijuana
Mayors of San Diego, Tijuana renew collaboration agreement
Man accused of trading drugs for machine guns, explosives
Bodies of missing SoCal couple, 3 others found in Tijuana
Video
Chula Vista mother fatally shot in Tijuana
Mexican police warn US-bound travelers of extortion in border crossing lines
Tijuana police arrest man wanted in NorCal murder
Pickup driven by US citizen hits vendors, other cars trying to rush border in Tijuana
Sewage, pesticides and runoff: Toxic sludge is daily reality for border agents