Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Tijuana River Valley
Demonstrators say Trump should take Mexico to court over border sewage
Video
State officials ask EPA for action on cross-border pollution
Rush of sewage from Tijuana expected to trigger flooding in Imperial Beach
Video
$300M included in trade deal with Mexico to address cross-border pollution
Rain triggers beach closures near border due to water contamination
More Tijuana River Valley Headlines
Nonprofit gives veterans with PTSD new hope through horse therapy
Activists rally for solutions to Tijuana sewage problem
Some fear latest sewage spill could ruin 4th of July fun
Local leaders meet with feds about Tijuana sewage spills
Sewage, pesticides and runoff: Toxic sludge is daily reality for border agents
Proposal to build so-called ‘sewage pond’ angers some San Ysidro residents
Local officials return from Mexico City
Educational activities available at Tijuana Estuary
Beach closure expands to include Silver Strand, Coronado
Crew rescues pair from pickup on flooded road