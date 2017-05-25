Skip to content
Tierrasanta
Power restored after hours-long outage near Clairemont
Suspected overdoses reported at home where toddler was found dead
Man arrested after credit union robbery
Car burglar caught on camera targeting local military families
Repeat DUI driver who killed tow truck operator gets 25-to-life in prison
More Tierrasanta Headlines
Walmart shoplifting suspects arrested after pursuit
Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Tierrasanta crash
2 drivers injured in wrong-way crash
Stolen school bus found abandoned
‘Beloved’ school bus stolen from church property
Teen puts on haunted house to benefit cancer patients
Police: Girl made up attempted kidnapping report
Family of teen killed by hit-run driver asks judge for max sentence
Sketch shows man who followed girl through Tierrasanta neighborhood
Police warn of man who followed girl through Tierrasanta neighborhood