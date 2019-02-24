Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
The Oscars
‘Parasite’ makes history with Best Picture win at 2020 Academy Awards
Renée Zellweger wins 2nd career Oscar for ‘Judy’
Joaquin Phoenix wins Best Actor at Oscars for ‘Joker’
Laura Dern wins supporting actress Oscar for ‘Marriage Story’
Brad Pitt wins 1st acting Oscar
More The Oscars Headlines
Spike Lee honors Kobe Bryant with ’24’ jacket at Oscars
Nominees at the 2020 Academy Awards
Keanu Reeves joins Oscar ceremony's list of presenters
Kobe Bryant was first athlete to win basketball championship and Academy Award
Elton John to perform at the 2020 Oscars
Oscar ceremony to go host-less for 2nd year in a row
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s Oscar performance took people off the deep end
San Diego’s Adam Lambert performs with Queen at Oscars
Oscars results 2019: See the full list of winners
View from the Oscars: Check out our red carpet photo gallery