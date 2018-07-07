Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
thailand cave rescue
Elon Musk makes unfounded claim about diver who criticized his submarine
Diving masks from San Marcos used in cave rescue
Tears as Thai boys see parents for 1st time since cave rescue
Thai cave rescue: All 12 boys, soccer coach freed from cave
Eighth boy is pulled alive from Thai cave, reports say
More thailand cave rescue Headlines
Elon Musk’s ‘kid-size submarine’ is headed to Thailand for cave rescue
Thai cave rescue: First of the trapped boys emerge
Rescuers begin perilous mission for boys trapped in Thai cave
Elon Musk offers to help save Thai boys from cave, suggests ‘bouncy castle’-style air tunnel
Thai cave rescue: Storm clouds pressure rescuers to get boys out