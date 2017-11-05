Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Texas Church Massacre
Texas church holds first service since mass shooting
Faith leaders hold vigil after Texas church shooting
Names of victims killed in Texas church released by officials
Casket maker provides free coffins for Texas shooting victims
Survivors say shooter walked pew by pew looking for people to shoot
More Texas Church Massacre Headlines
Who were the Texas church shooting victims?
Texas gunman served 12 months in Miramar Brig
Texas gunman killed his grandmother-in-law and 25 others at church
How you can help the Texas church massacre victims
Texas gunman threatened mother-in-law who frequented church where 26 were killed
What we know about Texas church shooting suspect Devin Patrick Kelley
Witness may have prevented Texas mass shooting from getting any deadlier
2 of 5 deadliest mass shootings in modern US history happened in last 35 days
At least 26 people killed in shooting at Texas church
What life was like at Texas church before a gunman opened fire on the congregation