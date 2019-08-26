Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Technology
Pilates meets podcast with audio fitness training app
Virtual reality company develops games for road trips
‘FitBit for dogs’ among latest pet tech gadgets
Sick of losing your AirPods? This accessory promises to help
Electric car subscription serves as ‘mobile living room’
More Technology Headlines
Tools to keep your info private online
Smart lights sync with movies, set the mood from your phone
New Facebook device allows living room video chat
Taking the new iPhones for a spin
Teen creates iPad accessory
Warehouse robots help small companies keep up
We put Samsung’s latest gadgets to the test
Putting 5G mobile speeds to the test
Mario Kart will soon be available on smartphones
Reviewing the Galaxy Note 10