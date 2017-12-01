Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Taxes
Residents have 1 week left to collect tax refunds
Tax cuts added $3.7B to JPMorgan’s profit, CEO says
Lawmaker proposes income tax exemption for retired military
Average tax refund down 8 percent so far this season
Trump helped his parents evade taxes, ‘including instances of outright fraud’, report says
More Taxes Headlines
County: $380K in unclaimed tax refunds still up for grabs
Audit: ‘Tiki bar,’ naps at work among activities that cost Calif. taxpayers $200K
Local leaders protest plan to tax tap water
San Diego is paying almost $18,000 a day to rent a vacant building
IRS extends tax filing deadline to Wednesday
How to get free food, deals on Tax Day 2018
Tax-filing tips: 8 tax mistakes to avoid
Six tax filing myths debunked
San Diegans rush to prepay property taxes before year’s end
Senate Republicans have the votes to pass their tax plan