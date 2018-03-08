Skip to content
Tariffs
US tariffs will make Scotch whisky and French wine more expensive for Americans
Trump threatens to raise tariffs on Chinese goods
Trump drops Mexico tariff threat after reaching immigration enforcement deal
Tariffs on Mexico could cost America 400,000 jobs, new report says
Trump reaffirms his intention to impose tariffs on Mexico
More Tariffs Headlines
Mexico tariffs spook Wall Street
Trump announces tariffs on Mexico if it doesn’t slow flow of migrants
US lifts steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada and Mexico
Walmart says it will raise prices because of tariffs
China vows ‘necessary countermeasures’ against Trump tariff hike
China strikes back with tariffs on $60 billion of US goods
Harley-Davidson will move some production out of US after retaliatory tariffs
Dow plummets 500 points after China announces new tariffs
China hits the United States with tariffs on $3 billion of exports
President Trump signs new tariffs at White House meeting