Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Talmadge
Police seek arsonist who set clothing business on fire
Video
Crews fight Talmadge structure fire
Strip mall shuts down after fire guts clothing store
Video
Water erupts from hydrant after crash
Arson suspected in Talmadge apartment fire
More Talmadge Headlines
Driver trapped after crashing into Mid-City home
Man accused of raping woman in Mid-City home faces 150-year sentence
Police arrest man suspected of sexually assaulting woman in Mid-City home
Driver plows into Mid-City home
Police search for trio who took off after hit-and-run crash
Stolen vintage skateboard collection returned to owner
Burglar caught on video robbing vintage skateboards from Talmadge shop
Woman accused of leading police on pursuit faces judge