Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Taco Bell
2 arrested in Taco Bell robbery
Video
Woman arrested for DUI after RV gets stuck in Taco Bell drive-thru
Taco Bell suggests ‘blender tacos’ dish for Thanksgiving
Taco Bell giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos to everybody in the US today
Man flees after attempted armed robbery at Taco Bell
More Taco Bell Headlines
Man shoots Taco Bell employee after asked to pull forward in drive-thru
Pop-Up Taco Bell hotel sells out in 2 minutes
Taco Bell gives customers in U.S., Canada free tacos
Taco Bell customer calls police after restaurant runs out of taco shells
Taco Bell employee fired after Islamophobic rant goes viral
Taco Bell will take over a SoCal hotel this summer
Man opens up after brutal attack on daughter outside Taco Bell
Taco Bell gives man ‘saved’ by hot sauce packets while stuck in snow free food for a year
Taco Bell-obsessed viral star treated to 5th birthday party at her favorite restaurant
Taco Bell will test a vegetarian menu