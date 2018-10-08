Skip to content
SWAT
Domestic violence suspect found dead after SWAT standoff
Police ID robbery suspects arrested after SWAT standoff
SWAT standoff in City Heights ends with several arrests
Hours-long SWAT standoff in La Jolla ends with arrest
Video shows cops storming home with guns drawn to take unvaccinated 2-year-old to hospital
More SWAT Headlines
SWAT team arrests ex-high school employee accused of threats
Man pleads guilty to South Bay shooting that wounded woman
$1M bail set for man shot by SWAT snipers during Valentine’s Day standoff
Ex-employee suspected of killing 5, shooting officers at Chicago-area business
Man accused of firing on deputies faces judge
Man accused in North County SWAT standoff faces 33 years in prison
Officials ID suspect in shootout with deputies, SWAT standoff
Hours-long SWAT standoff ends with suspect in custody
SWAT standoff in South Bay ends with arrest
Man arrested after fleeing crash, barricading himself inside apartment