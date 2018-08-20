Skip to content
surfing
Santa surfs into San Diego this weekend
Blind surfer finds passion in riding waves
Thief steals dog’s surfboards just before competition
Triple amputee to surf in Hawaii competition
Prosecutor: ‘Beach bully’ damaged surfer’s brain with paddle swing
More surfing Headlines
Gulls’ Sam Carrick soaking in SoCal lifestyle by learning to surf
Surfers Rob Machado, Taylor Steele discuss new documentary ‘Momentum Generation’
The history of surfing in Imperial Beach
Surfer cited for ignoring beach closures after sewage spill
Unconscious surfer rescued at popular La Jolla beach
Sewage contamination warning expands to all of Imperial Beach
Storm runoff warning can’t keep some surfers off the water
United Airlines drops surfboard bag fees for San Diego flights
Missing Carlsbad surfer found dead in Mexico
Surfing becomes official state sport of California