Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Sunset Cliffs
Naked man trapped on ledge rescued at Sunset Cliffs
Missing man’s body recovered from water near Sunset Cliffs
Divers pull teen from water after hour-long search
Man found guilty of assaulting popular local surfer at Sunset Cliffs
Woman who was shot, left for dead at Sunset Cliffs testifies
More Sunset Cliffs Headlines
Lifeguards rescue pro lacrosse players from high surf
Lifeguards find body floating near Sunset Cliffs
2 men arrested after shots fired in Sunset Cliffs home
Rescuers save man trapped at Sunset Cliffs
Woman’s body found below Sunset Cliffs
Police make 4th arrest in kidnapping, Sunset Cliffs shooting
Teen who was kidnapped, shot and left for dead speaks out
Young woman shot at Sunset Cliffs on road to recovery
Mother breaks silence about young woman shot at Sunset Cliffs
Trio could face death penalty if convicted in deadly crime spree